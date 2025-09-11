Assam: Heroin Seized; Missing Girl Rescued from Morigaon

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Acting on a tip-off, a team from Chandmari Police Station conducted a raid at Krishna Nagar and apprehended one Hasmat Ali (28) of Boko, Chaygaon. Police recovered 7 plastic vials containing 9.7 grams of heroin along with a Scooty Maestro (AS25-K-7690). Legal action has been initiated against the accused. In a separate operation, a team from Sonapur Police Station successfully traced and rescued a 16-year-old missing girl from the Mayong area of Morigaon. She was found in the company of one Md Askar Ali (22) of Kochutoli, Sonapur. Both the victim and the accused were brought to the police station.

