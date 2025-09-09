Guwahati: Dispur Police Seized Heroin Worth Rs 1.8 Crore

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from Dispur Police Station intercepted a Maruti Alto (AS01GG 9865) at Chachal Radha Nagar near Saibaba Mandir and apprehended one Rajesh Yumnam of Bishnupur, Manipur. During the operation, police seized 30 soap cases containing 355 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1.8 crore in the international market. In another operation, another team from Dispur Police Station apprehended one person, identified as 18-year-old Jyotish Das of Rangia, at Khanapara. Police recovered 5 kg of ganja from his possession. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

Also Read: Cachar police seize heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore, one arrested