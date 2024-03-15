Assam: High-level panel appointed to examine demands of earned leave

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The government teachers of the state are entitled to just 10 days of earned leave annually in comparison to 30 days entitled to other state government jobs, and the teachers community has been raising the demand to increase the same. Taking note of these demands, the Government of Assam, through the Department of School Education, has constituted a high-level departmental committee to take a policy decision regarding the matter.

The Mission Director of SSA will be the chairman of this committee, while the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, will be the convenor and member secretary. The Senior FA School Education Department will be the technical member; two inspectors of schools nominated by the chairman will be members; and two academicians nominated by the chairman will be invited members of this committee. The High Level Departmental Committee shall examine the demand raised by the teacher fraternity to raise the number of leaves. The Committee will compare the claim with other cadres and inter-state cadres and the views of the associations, as well as the linked services and functions of the schools, including the gender leave admissible. The academic interest of the state will be the key factor when considering the entire matter. The High Level Departmental Committee is expected to submit the report after the conclusion of the MCC/HPC Election 2024.

