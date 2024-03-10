Northeast teachers’ meet to be held in Guwahati today

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An Aditya group of institutions is organising the North East Teachers’ Meet 2024 in Guwahati on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at a hotel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where more than 40 selected teachers from various educational institutes across Assam will participate. The dignitaries scheduled to be present at the meeting will be N.K. Deepak Reddy, vice chairperson, Aditya Group of Institutions; NRV Kumar, National Marketing Head, Aditya Group of Institutions; and Anindya Mukherjee, North East Zonal Head, where persons in the academic field of the North East will get an opportunity to interact with the dignitaries from Aditya Group of Institutions.

The Aditya Group of Institutions has recently achieved the status of a university, which is located in Surapalem, near the city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with good connectivity with other areas. It is known for its legacy of 40 years of promoting higher educational standards. The university is accredited and affiliated with NAAC A++, NBA, AICTE, NABL, SIRO, NCI, GBI, JNTUK, IAO, and Dr. NTR University of Health Science. Aditya has 1,500 courses with 5,000 certified teachers, more than 90 PhD teachers, 6,000+ employees, and more than 60,000 students from various parts of the country. Also known for its placement priorities given by various companies, Aditya University has achieved many awards of excellence from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the CM of Jharkhand, Tech Mahindra, and also from ASSOCHAM in recent years.

