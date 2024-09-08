Assam: Higher Education Institutions Asked to Submit Budget Estimates Within September 27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) asked all the state universities, all government, model, provincialisation colleges, Pandit Dindayal Upadhaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, and all the volunteer organization under the directorate to submit their budget estimate for the year 2025-26 on or before September 27.

In this regard, DHE has written letters to the universities and colleges. In the letter it has been strictly said that “non-submission of budget estimates in due course of time will lead to non-inclusion of provision of funds in the budget estimates during 2025-26, for which Drawing and Disbursement Officers (DDOs) concerned will be held personally responsible for the purpose.

The letter also asked all the higher institutions to give details of the present status of teaching and non-teaching staff and also the present status of enrolment of the institutions within September 27.

Also read: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council reschedules HS level ASOS examination (sentinelassam.com)