Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Chief’s Term Extended

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In light of the recent enactment of the Assam State School Education Board Act 2024, as published in the Gazette Notification dated March 15, 2024, significant changes are underway in Assam's educational landscape. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have officially merged to form the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

The newly formed Assam State School Education Board will soon have its board constituted under the new Act. However, until this process is completed, SEBA and AHSEC will continue to operate independently to ensure no disruption in their functions and duties.

Rukma Gohain Baruah, who has been serving as the Chairman of AHSEC since June 2, 2021, as per an order dated May 25, 2021, completed his term on June 1, 2024. By Clause 5(2) of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Act 1984, which allows for a three-year term with the possibility of a single re-employment, the Governor of Assam has extended Baruah's term temporarily, effective June 2, 2024, until further notice.

