Assam Higher Secondary Education Council resumes admission process into HS first year

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) resumed the admission process in the HS first year through the portal, DARPAN, today. The portal will remain open until June 9. The Council does not entertain any offline admissions.

In a notification, the Council requested all concerned applicants to visit the official website of the AHSEC: www.ahsec.assam.gov.in or https://darpan.ahseconline.in for further information and to apply for admission into the HS first year class for the session 2024–25, invariably within the given timeframe. The notification further said that the institutions can conduct admission simultaneously, and they must complete the admission process by June 12, 2024.

Earlier, Education Minister Pegu said that the registration of HS first-year students would start on June 1, 2024, through the portal ‘DARPAN’. In his social media handle, the minister said, “A total of 3,16,529 students have registered in the DARPAN portal of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The admissions process will be completed on May 30, 2024, for all registered students. The portal will reopen for new registration for left-out students on June 1.”

