Assam: Hindi Fortnight of Central Silk Board Concludes in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: From September 14th to September 30th, Hindi Fortnight was jointly organized by Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization, Regional Office, Indian Silkmark Organization and Regional Silk Technology Research Centre of Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, located in Guwahati.

A Hindi debate competition was organized on September 23rd. All officials of the organization participated enthusiastically in this competition. A full-time joint Hindi workshop was organized on September 25th. Chief Guest of the workshop and Member Secretary of Narakas (K)-1, Ramlal Sharma, gave a beautiful speech in official Hindi.

During the second session of the workshop, Deepak Kumar gave an interesting presentation on the use of e-tools for Hindi implementation. On September 26th, under the independent supervision of Balmukund Chaurasia, Hindi Teacher, Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara, a Hindi Essay Competition and a note writing competition were successfully organized for the officers and employees of the office. During Hindi Fortnight, day-wise programmes were organized, in which, apart from Hindi workshops and various competitions, training and practice on Hindi typing using e-tools, internal official language inspection of the organization, and meeting of the Official Language Implementation Committee etc. were the major activities. On September 25th, the grand closing ceremony of Hindi Fortnight was inaugurated with lighting of lamps and Mangalgaan.

The chief guest of the programme, Badri Yadav, Assistant Director (Official Language) and Consultant, Regional Implementation Office (Northeast), said that Hindi is a simple and understandable language, and its use is very easy. Therefore, he urged them to work diligently in Hindi in the future also.

A special guest of the programme, Nipan Kumar Bardalai, Assistant Director (Official Language), Hindi Teaching Scheme (Northeast), emphasized the need for teaching Hindi and the need for equal use of other Indian languages. During the closing ceremony of Hindi Pakhwada, the first issue of the in-house magazine “Muga Eri Darpan” of Muga Eri Silkworm Seed Organization was released with great pomp. The main objective of this magazine is to try to increase silkworm rearing in all regions of India. Along with this, the Hindi Corner of the organization was also inaugurated.

