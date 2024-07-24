Muga Breeders in West Bengal Receive Training and Support from Central Silk Board and State Government

DUDHNOI: The training programme organised in collaboration with the West Bengal government’s financial grant and Central Silk Board of Mendipathar concluded on Monday. Thirteen beneficiaries from Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Karsiang, Kalimpung etc. of West Bengal participated in the training programme. The scientist of Central Silk Board, Guwahati Dr Lapamudra Guha, was present at the closing ceremony and said that the Central Silk Board has been training the muga herders on the request of various state governments and accordingly on the request of the government of West Bengal, the muga breeders of West Bengal are being given training in collaboration with Central Silk Board of Mendipathar.

Meanwhile, a scientist at the Central Silk Board of Mendipathar Mahashankar Majumdar, said that farmers in West Bengal has started rearing fresh muga. Muga was already reared in Coochbehar region but muga rearing almost stopped due to the corona epidemic. Now, again the farmers of Coochbehar region as well as Karsiang, Kalingpung etc. have started rearing muga. So the government of West Bengal through Central Silk Board of Mendipathar, provided financial assistance for residential training of the muga breeders through the Central Silk Board of Mendipathar for the purpose of developing the muga industry.

The escort officer, West Bengal Silk Department Dhiren Roy, senior assistant technical officers of Central Silk Board, Mendipathar Stanley Momin and W.R. Sangma, were also present at the closing ceremony.

Also Read: Doomdooma's Nritya Bharati Hosts 10-Day Ankiya Nat Workshop Starting From July 9

Also watch: