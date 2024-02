Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a tragic development, a young drummer from Lakhimpur named Kamal Baruah lost his life in a hit and run incident that took place in Bharalumukh in the wee hours of Saturday. Kamal Baruah, a member of ‘Smack Band’ was in Guwahati to pay his homage to his friend Priyangshu Nath, who had also lost his life in a road accident.

Also Read: Cultural activist Jatin Borah dies in a pathetic road accident in Sivasagar district