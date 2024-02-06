Cultural activist Jatin Borah dies in a pathetic road accident in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Jatin Borah (39), a teacher of Baliaghat Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan died in a pathetic road accident that took place on NH 37, 100 metres away from Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district on Sunday evening at about 8pm. According to report, Jatin Borah was travelling from a tution centre by riding his scooty bearing registration no AS-04W-7017.When he tried to cross the national highway a speedy motorcycle rider of TVS Apace bearing registration no AS-04R-6516 forcibly hit from front. Following this accident, Jatin Borah was seriously injured and immediately shifted to Sibsagar Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead. He was the only son of late Gerjai Borah of Santipur Nakatani village. He was a popular bhoana artiste. His sudden demise was widely mourned in entire Konwerpur Nakatani area.

