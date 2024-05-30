Assam: Hitachi employees rob Rs 4 crore, one arrested by police in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Multiple employees of a multinational company, Hitachi, managed to make away with about Rs 4 crore on their way to load the cash in ATM machines of the State Bank of India. They had the responsibility of putting cash in the ATM machines. Ajay Biswa-karma was arrested by the police in Birkuchi, Narengi, for his involvement in the incident. He was engaged as a manager with Hitachi.

