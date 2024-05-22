Guwahati: Woman Robbed Of Rs 26,000 In Broad Daylight Pickpocketing On City Bus

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, a woman fell victim to a daylight robbery in Guwahati on May 22, raising serious concerns regarding the rise in incidents of this sort in the city.

The woman was robbed of Rs. 26,000 by thieves who bumped into her while travelling on a city bus in broad daylight on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Suneshwari Kalita and she was travelling from Adabari to Panbazar in a city bus.

Reportedly, the bag full of cash belonging to her was stolen by the thieves and the woman suspects the person sitting next to her as the culprit.