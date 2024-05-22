Guwahati: Woman Robbed Of Rs 26,000 In Broad Daylight Pickpocketing On City Bus

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, a woman fell victim to a daylight robbery in Guwahati on May 22, raising serious concerns regarding the rise in incidents of this sort in the city.
The woman was robbed of Rs. 26,000 by thieves who bumped into her while travelling on a city bus in broad daylight on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Suneshwari Kalita and she was travelling from Adabari to Panbazar in a city bus.
Reportedly, the bag full of cash belonging to her was stolen by the thieves and the woman suspects the person sitting next to her as the culprit.
She could not act in time to prevent the robbery as the thief had already vanished from the bus by the time Kalita realized her purse was missing.
As per reports, Suneshwari was carrying this large sum of money to purchase medicines for her son, who was severely injured recently in a road accident and is currently hospitalized.
It has been found that the woman is an employee at the office of the Guwahati Commissionerate of Police.
The distressed woman, who broke down in tears after the incident, has registered a complaint at the Panbazar Police Station, seeking justice and the return of her stolen money.
A police officer at the Panbazar Police Station said that the thief looted her money and immediately got off the bus amid the hustle and bustle.
The cop added that the culprit has not yet been identified since there was no eyewitness or camera record to capture the incident.
The police officer went on to inform that an investigation has been launched into the matter and efforts are underway to locate and nab the perpetrator.
Meanwhile, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the significance of vigilance and remaining cautious on public transportation in the city.
