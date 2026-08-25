Assam holds high-level coordination meet to intensify TB elimination under PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A high-level Joint Coordination Meeting under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was held at the National Health Mission (NHM) State headquarters in Guwahati on Monday to strengthen efforts towards eliminating tuberculosis (TB) from Assam.

Mission Director, NHM Assam, Dr Lakshmanan S chaired the meeting, which was attended by Executive Director Dr Abhijit Sarma, the State Tuberculosis Officer, officials from the Panchayat and Rural Development and Social Justice and Empowerment departments, WHO consultants, senior NHM officials and development partners.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination among departments and stakeholders, with emphasis on community participation, awareness, TB screening, notification, treatment support and Nikshay Mitra initiatives.

The participants stressed the need for a unified approach to TB elimination by integrating health services with rural development networks and social welfare schemes to ensure TB care reached vulnerable populations effectively.

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