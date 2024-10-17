Assam: Honey-trapping racket busted in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Hatigaon Police busted a honey-trapping racket in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman on Wednesday. The accused were blackmailing someone and extorted Rs. 15 lakh from the victim. They further threatened the victim to pay an additional Rs. 10 lakh. As a last resort, a police complaint was filed, and a trap was set to catch the duo.

A police team was there to capture one of the suspects who came in on Wednesday to take the extortion money. Accordingly, the police arrested Parash Baruah, and after interrogating him, a female accomplice was also arrested. A four-wheeler was seized during the police raid at Kundil Nagar's House No. 36. Further investigation is going on.

