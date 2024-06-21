Assam: Honorary doctorate degree to Tapan Mali of Kamrup district

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Global Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture and Integrate Global University, at the third annual initiation ceremony organised by the Joint Indo-Nepal Leadership Convent of the Governments of India and Nepal in Kathmandu, Nepal University, New Delhi, recently conferred an honorary doctorate on Tapan Mali, a resident of Palasbari LAC under the Kamrup district in Assam.

Mali was conferred the doctorate degree in the presence of several ministers and the Vice-Chancellor of Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu.

The meeting discussed various aspects of strengthening international relations between India and Nepal. Receiving his honorary doctorate and the Gautam Buddha Peace Prize, Mali said that he would continue to work for the socio-economic development of both countries.

It may be mentioned here that Tapan Mali is the only representative of the Northeast to receive the Gautam Buddha Peace Prize. Mali is the youngest son of the late Subodh Mali and Nilo Mali of Barkuchi village in Palasbari constituency.

Various parties and organisations from South Kamrup congratulated Mali for his achievement.

