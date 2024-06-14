Guwahati: School Examinations Postponed in Kamrup (M) District Due to Ambubachi Mela

GUWAHATI: The Inspector of Schools (IS)-District Mission Coordinator, SSA, Kamrup (M) district, has asked all government schools, provincialized schools, and private schools in the Kamrup (M) district not to schedule any examinations from June 22 to June 26 on account of Ambubachi.

In a letter to the principals and headmasters/head teachers of the schools in the district, Inspector of Schools (IS)-District Mission Coordinator, SSA, also said that the schools that have already scheduled examinations during this period (June 22–26) need to reschedule their examinations.

The letter said, “It has been decided in order to avoid any inconveniences to the students that may arise due to the heavy flow of devotees from all over India to Guwahati, Assam. This is for your urgent, necessary action.” The Ambubachi Mela is scheduled from June 22 to June 26, 2024.

