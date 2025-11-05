Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy; 5,000 to Sing ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Assam continues year-long celebrations marking the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the state has been plunged into mourning following the untimely deaths of two of its brightest cultural figures — singer Zubeen Garg and internationally acclaimed flutist Dipak Sarma. The back-to-back losses have left a deep void in Assam’s artistic landscape, casting a sombre shadow over the ongoing festivities.

State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia, along with several party leaders, paid their last respects to the mortal remains of Dipak Sarma on Tuesday and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Kishore Kumar Bhattacharyya, stated that the people of Assam are still reeling from the emotional shock of losing Zubeen Garg, and the death of Dipak Sarma has further deepened their sorrow.

Bhattacharyya added that despite the grief, the state government would continue with the programmes organized to commemorate the centenary of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika as per the scheduled plan. Tomorrow, on the fourteenth death anniversary of the musical legend, the state government has arranged special tributes, with 5,000 students across 35 districts set to sing Hazarika’s timeless song “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” in his memory.

Bhattacharyya further emphasized that an artiste achieves immortality through the enduring power of their creations, urging citizens from all walks of life to join in honouring Dr Hazarika’s legacy and the cultural spirit he embodied.

