Assam: Hoolock Gibbon Conservation Training Concludes in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Western Hoolock gibbon (Hoolock hoolock), an ape of India, is exclusively found in the northeastern states on the southern bank of the Dibang-Brahmaputra River system.

Unfortunately, these gibbons face significant threats from hunting, habitat encroachment, and fragmentation. Adding to these challenges is the general lack of awareness about the species, even among the newly appointed staff of the Assam Forest Department.

In response, the region's premier biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak, dedicated to research, training, and conservation in Northeast India, conducted a training programme titled "Training of Forest Frontline Staff for the Conservation of Hoolock Gibbon in Assam."

This programme was organised in partnership with the Assam Forest Department, specifically the Jorhat Forest Division, and supported by The Habitats Trust and the IUCN Primate Specialists Group.

The week-long residential course covered a wide range of topics: Northeast India biodiversity and conservation, primate conservation with a focus on Hoolock gibbons, census techniques, data collection, habitat restoration, population and habitat monitoring, rescue and rehabilitation techniques, GPS usage, and wildlife law applications.

The programme combined lectures and practical field exercises to introduce the participants to key principles in primatology and field research methods. The trainees also participated in the celebration of International Gibbon Day on 24th October in Meleng Saiding LPS. The trainees were provided study materials, including training manuals, books on gibbon, posters, stickers, and group photographs.

The fifth training session in 2024 began on October 21 at the Gibbon Conservation Centre in Hoolock Gibbon Sanctuary, Mariani, Assam. Dr. Dilip Chetry, a senior primatologist and Head of the Primate Research & Conservation Division at Aaranyak, inaugurated the session. He emphasised the importance of hands-on training and urged the trainees to implement the learning experiences from the training programme. Dr. Chetry thanked the Jorhat Forest Department for their support and cooperation in the successful implementation of the programme.

Twenty-two frontline staff from eleven Assam Forest Divisions, including Cachar, Dima Hasao East, Dima Hasao West, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hamren, Karbi Anglong East, Karbi Anglong West, Sivasagar, South Nagaon, and Karimganj, participated in this training.

The training featured several experts, including Dr. IC Baruah (Assam Agricultural University), Dr. Prabal Sarkar (University of Science and Technology Meghalaya), Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury (Wildlife Trust of India), Ajoy Kumar Das (Gauhati High Court), Gunin Saikia (former Deputy Conservator of Forest), and Mridu Paban Phukan from the Wildlife Conservation & Study Centre, Dr. Dilip Chetry, Arup Kumar Das, Akshay Kumar Upadhyaya, Simanta Medhi, Arif Hussain of Aaranyak, trained these forest officials.

On October 27, the training programme concluded with a convocation ceremony chaired by Dr. Dilip Chetry. Nandha Kumar IFS, Divisional Forest Officer of Jorhat Forest Division, graced the occasion as the chief guest, a press release said.

