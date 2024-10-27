NSS Advisory Committee meet held at Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

A Correspondent

JORHAT: An NSS Advisory Committee meeting was held at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat recently under the distinguished presence of Dr. Bidyut C Deka, Vice-Chancellor of AAU, along with key advisory members including Dr. P.K. Pathak, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Dr Mamoni Das, Dean of the College of Community Science, Dr. Utpal Kotoky, OSD, College of Sericulture, and Dr. Bidyut Kr. Sarma, Director of NECAB. N.C. Deori, Senior Youth Officer from the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati, was also in attendance.

The meeting commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Binoy Kr. Medhi, Director of Students’ Welfare and NSS Programme Coordinator, who announced the upcoming National Integration Camp (NIC), scheduled to be held at AAU from January 21 to January 27, 2025. In a significant moment, an NSS bulletin showcasing the achievements and activities of the NSS Cell was released. Dr. Sampreety Gogoi presented a detailed report on the cell’s accomplishments, followed by Dr. Rituraj Boruah, who proposed a comprehensive action plan for the year 2024-25.

In his address, Dr. Deka commended the relentless efforts of the NSS Cell, praising the dynamic leadership of the programme coordinator, programme officers and the dedication of the volunteers. He emphasized the vital role played by the NSS in nurturing socially responsible and proactive citizens. The meeting also coincided with a university-level Pre-Republic Day Parade Selection Camp, where 26 NSS volunteers from various constituent colleges participated in a rigorous selection process.

The event concluded on a positive note with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Sangita Mahanta, NSS Programme Officer, College of Agriculture.

