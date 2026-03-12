Assam Hosts State-Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 at Legislative Assembly

Participants, who qualified through district-level competitions, are presenting their perspectives on the theme — "Union Budget 2026: Strengthening the Indian Youth's Path towards Viksit Bharat 2047." The top three performers will go on to represent Assam at the National Level Youth Parliament in New Delhi.

Officials said the programme is designed to help young people develop leadership skills, understand parliamentary procedures, and contribute constructive ideas toward the broader vision of a developed India by 2047.

The inaugural session was attended by Kausar Jamil Hilaly, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department; Pradip Handique, Joint Secretary, Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat; D Carthigueane, Regional Director of the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati; Dinobondhu Saha, Joint Director of MY Bharat; and Jangjilong, Youth Officer at the NSS Regional Directorate.