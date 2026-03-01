District-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament held at Abhayapuri College

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The district-level session of the Viksit Bharat National Youth Parliament–2026 was held recently at Abhayapuri College under the initiative of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the college. The programme was organized in accordance with the directives of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the district-level activities of the nationwide youth parliament initiative.

According to programme coordinators Dr Nabajit Majumdar and Dharmasing Ingti Kathar, the event was conducted through a daylong schedule of activities. The inaugural ceremony, anchored by Associate Professor of the English Department Dr Rajesh Tiwari and Assistant Professor of the Assamese Department Bikram Ranjan Roy, was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Shanta Karki Chhetri, Co-District Commissioner of Abhayapuri sub-division.

In her address, the co-district commissioner highlighted the importance of youth participation in democratic processes and emphasized the role of youth parliaments in nurturing responsible citizenship. The programme began with the rendition of the National Anthem by all present following the lamp-lighting ceremony. The welcome address was delivered by the in-charge Principal of the college, Pranjit Kalita.

The inaugural session was followed by a special segment titled Yuva Sangjog, which featured Chandramallika Das of Bongaigaon, who represented Assam at the National Youth Parliament in 2025. Addressing the gathering, she spoke on the responsibilities of today’s youth and explained the significance of the song ‘Vande Bharat,’ inspiring participants through her experiences.

The main event of the day, the district-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament–2026, was conducted on the theme ‘50 Years of Emergency: A Lesson for Indian Democracy.’ A total of 144 youths aged between 18 and 25 from Bongaigaon district registered through the My Bharat portal, out of which 42 participants took part in the parliamentary session.

As per the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, a panel of five judges evaluated the participants. Based on their performances, five participants were selected to represent the district at the state-level Youth Parliament. The selected participants are Chandramallika Das, Liza Barman, Ananya Chanda, Dorisa Pathak, and Garima Roy. They will get the opportunity to participate in the state-level Youth Parliament to be held at the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Certificates and awards were presented to the top five participants during the ceremony.

