Assam: Hotels, lodges to apply for ‘consent to operate’ in state

GUWAHATI: The Pollution Control Board of Assam, issued a notification informing that all hotels, resorts, and lodges with less than 20 rooms (green category) and restaurants that have been operating in Assam without obtaining valid consent under Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974/Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, are directed to apply for the Consent to Operate through the Board’s Consent Management Portal (www.asocmms.nic.in) without further delay.

The notification further said that the units have to pay one-time “Consent to Establish” fees along with “Consent to Operate” fees with effect from financial year 2021-22 or the year of commissioning of the unit, whichever is later, as a part of the special drive in regularization of Consent.

Moreover, the notification stated that if any unit fails to apply within 30 days from the date of issue of the notification, the Board would be compelled to initiate necessary action, including the imposition of a late fine against the unit.

The notification has been issued in accordance with the decision taken by the Board in its 106th Board meeting held on March 2, 2024 in this regard, stated a notification.

