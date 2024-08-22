Assam: Registration a must for owners of hotels, lodges, hostels

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, issued an order on Wednesday for compliance by owners of facilities falling within the purview of The Sarais Act, 1867, like hotels, lodges, home-stays, hostels, etc.

According to the order, the owners or keepers of Sarais, which include hotels, lodges, home stays, private hostels, or any building or part of a building used for the shelter and accommodations of travellers, are to register the Sarais with the competent authority and also the names and residences of the keepers of such Sarais with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

The order further said that the owners or keeper of any Sarai shall not receive any lodger or allow any person to halt in such Sarai until the same and the name and residence of the keeper thereof shall have been registered with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

The order further added that the owner or keeper of a Sarai (including the Sarais under the direct management of the state government or of any Municipal Committee or any other government) shall report in writing to the Officer in Charge of the jurisdictional Police Station the detail particulars of every person/guest/border who resorted to such Sarai during the preceding day or night. Any violation found or detected in implementing the provisions of the Sarai Act, 1867, shall lead to the imposition of a penalty on the owner or keeper of such Sarais, as prescribed in the Act, which may also include shutting up or closing down the Sarai concerned.

It further added that for the purpose of registration of the Sarais, the establishment of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati, is authorized on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, to process all such applications received from the keepers of the Sarais.

As per the Act, Sarai means any building used for the shelter and accommodation of travellers, and includes, in any case in which only part of a building is used as a Sarai, the part so used of such building.

