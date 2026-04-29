Assam HS 2026 Re-Checking Guidelines: ASSEB Online Application, Fees, Scanned Answer Scripts & Key Rules

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), (Division-II) has announced detailed procedures for re-checking of answer scripts and obtaining scanned copies for the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026.

According to the notification, students seeking re-checking must apply online through the official website. The application portal will open two days after the declaration of results and remain available for 15 days.

Candidates are required to select the subjects for re-checking, fill in necessary details, and pay a fee of Rs 500 per subject through online mode. The board has made it clear that re-checking will not involve re-evaluation, but will include re-totaling of marks, checking for unevaluated answers, and correction of any marking errors.

The results of the re-checking process will be published within 30 days from the last date of application. In case of any change in marks, candidates will be issued revised mark sheets upon submission of the original documents at the board office.

The scanned copies of evaluated answer scripts will be sent to applicants via email. However, the board has imposed strict conditions, stating that these copies must not be shared with institutions, media, or used for any commercial purpose. Any violation may invite legal action.

The Board further clarified that if marks are reduced after re-checking, the reduced marks will be treated as final. It also emphasized that answer scripts are confidential and cannot be accessed under the RTI Act before the re-checking results are declared.

No offline applications will be accepted, and incomplete applications will be rejected. Candidates must also submit an undertaking agreeing to all guidelines laid down by the board.

Also Read: Assam HS Exams to Have Two Finals from 2027: ASSEB Raises Pass Marks, Scraps Vocational Stream