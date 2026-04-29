Assam HS Exams to Have Two Finals from 2027: ASSEB Raises Pass Marks, Scraps Vocational Stream

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary will consist of two final examinations in 2027: one will take place in February-March, and the second will occur two months after the results of the first examination.

Speaking to the media here today, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Chairman RC Jain said that after the declaration of the results of HS final examinations, the board will immediately conduct a special final examination to let unsuccessful candidates pass the exam and willing successful candidates to improve their score of marks. He said that the unsuccessful students in 2026 will have to reapply as regular candidates, as the board is going to do away with the categorisation of institutional private (IP) and non-institutional private (NIP) students. Unsuccessful students are free to choose any institution of their choice for readmission, he said.

Jain said that the board would raise qualifying marks in each subject in the HS final to 33 percent from the existing 30 per cent with effect from 2027. This raised qualifying mark is currently in effect for HS first-year students. In addition to these changes, Jain stated that the vocational stream will be eliminated starting in 2027 and that students across all streams will be required to take seven compulsory subjects, including general studies, which will be assessed internally.

On the recently declared HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) results, Jain said that while the success rate of 102 government and provincialised schools ranges from 0 to 10 per cent, as many as 207 private schools have 0 to 10 per cent success rates. For the past three years, nine government schools and 49 private schools have been showing abysmal results in the HSLC exam. “We’ve decided to cancel the affiliation of these 49 private schools and send the list of nine government schools to the higher authorities for necessary action,” he said.

Also Read: Assam HS Final Exam Results 2026: ASSEB to Declare Higher Secondary Scores Today at 10:30 AM