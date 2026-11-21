Back-to-back exams raise questions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The examination routine for the Assam Higher Secondary Final Examination, 2027, has triggered concerns among teachers, parents and students, who have alleged that the schedule contains several practical difficulties, including consecutive examinations, inadequate preparation time, subject combination clashes and discrepancies in the publication date.

The routine issued by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has come under criticism over the scheduling of examinations in a manner that, according to concerned stakeholders, could place unnecessary academic and mental pressure on students during one of the most crucial examinations of their academic careers.

Teachers, parents and students have questioned whether the Board adequately considered different subject combinations while preparing the routine, particularly in cases where students have to appear in multiple examinations within a short period.

One of the major concerns raised is the scheduling of Logic and Philosophy on the afternoon of March 29, followed by Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit or Tai Language in the morning session of March 30 and Advanced Languages in the afternoon session of the same day.

Students opting for all three subjects would consequently have to appear in three examinations across two consecutive days, with two examinations scheduled on March 30, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Stakeholders have questioned whether the short interval between the examinations would allow students sufficient time for preparation, rest and recovery from examination-related stress.

Another concern relates to the scheduling of Skill (Group B) in the morning and Mathematics in the afternoon on March 31. Students who have opted for both subjects may have to sit for two examinations on the same day, prompting questions over whether the Board adequately assessed the difficulties associated with such subject combinations.

Teachers and parents have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as a lack of adequate planning and consultation before finalising the examination schedule, arguing that the routine should have been prepared after carefully examining all possible subject combinations and ensuring reasonable gaps between examinations.

Questions have also been raised over a date discrepancy appearing in the published routine. The date printed at the bottom of the schedule reportedly reads November 19, 2027, while the date on the Board's official seal is November 19, 2026. Stakeholders have sought clarification over the discrepancy and have also called for verification of the days mentioned against the respective examination dates.

Teachers, parents and students have urged the Board to review the schedule and make necessary corrections, if required, before the examinations begin, stating that the Higher Secondary Final Examination should not become an additional source of stress for students due to avoidable scheduling problems.

They have maintained that the examination routine should prioritise students' convenience, adequate preparation time and mental well-being, and have called upon the Board and the Education Department to address the concerns at the earliest.