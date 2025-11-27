Assam: HS final exam 2026 form filling reopens today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB)–Division II has announced that the online form fill-up process for the HS Final Examination 2026 will be reopened following requests from various institutions.

According to the notification, the form fill-up portal will reopen on November 27, 2025 and remain active till December 4, 2025, 5 pm. However, students completing the process during this extended period will be treated under the APL category only.

The last date for challan generation has also been fixed as December 4, 2025.

The Board has instructed all heads of institutions to complete the online form fill-up within this extended window, clearly stating that no further extension will be granted under any circumstances.

Earlier, the form fill-up process had begun on October 22, 2025 and concluded on November 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Board confirmed that the HS Final Examination 2026 will be held from February 11 to March 16, 2026, while the practical examinations are scheduled from January 27 to February 7, 2026.

