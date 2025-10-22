ASSEB Announces HS Final Exam 2026 Schedule; Online Form Fill-Up Begins From October 22

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), formerly known as AHSEC, has officially released the schedule for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026, announcing that the exams will be conducted in February- March 2026.

According to an official notification issued on October 13, the online form fill-up process for eligible students will begin on October 22 and continue until November 25,2025. The Board has strictly directed that applications must be submitted only through the official online portal as no offline submissions will be accepted.

ASSEB has also clarified that a student’s registration number will remain valid for five years from the year of registration. However, those failing to complete the form fill-up process within the deadline will be barred from appearing in the HS Final Examination 2026.

The Board further stated that only students from recognized and approved institutions will be treated as regular candidates, Learners studying in non-recognised institutions under the 2024025 session will be considered Institutional Private (IP) candidates and will need to pay additional fees.

Citing Government Notification No. E- 238074/471 dates November 7, 2022, ASSEB reaffirmed that students from government, provincialised, and recognised venture institutions who parents annual income does not exceed Rs.2 lakh will be exempted from examination fees.

In a separate notification, the Board announced the Betterment, Re-appearance, Subject Repeat, Compartmental, and Certain Subject candidates are eligible to apply. Students opting for improvement examination may appear for upto four subjects, after which a new consolidated mark sheet will be issued upon surrendering the previous one.

ASSEB has urged all institutions to ensure a smooth and error-free online submission process, warning that principals will be held responsible if any eligible student is left out.

The notification underscores ASSEB’s emphasis on transparency and accessibility as the state’s education sector transitions fully to digital examination management.