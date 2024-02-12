Assam: HS final exam begins today under CCTV surveillance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The HS (Higher Secondary) final examinations, 2024, will start on February 12 and conclude on March 13, 2024.

According to the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC), a total of 2,80,216 candidates-1,37,484 males and 1,42,732 females-will appear in the examination this year. Interestingly, female candidates have outnumbered male candidates in the HS final examination in the state this year. The AHSEC will conduct the examinations in 877 examination centres under CCTV surveillance.

According to AHSEC sources, the Arts stream will have 2,06,467 candidates; the Science stream will have 55,287 candidates; the Commerce stream will have 17,582; and the Vocational stream will have 880.

Every examination centre will have CCTV installations. The district administrations have promulgated prohibitory orders in and around examination centres under Section 144 CrPC.

For the first time, the registration of examinees this year will be online. Evaluators will evaluate the answer scripts from 61 zones and upload the credits (marks) to the specified portal of the AHSEC. Earlier, the evaluators sent the marks to the OMR system.

Also read: HS final exams: 70.12% clear Arts, 84.96% Science, 79.57% Commerce