Assam HS Final Exam Results 2026: ASSEB to Declare Higher Secondary Scores Today at 10:30 AM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination on April 28.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday announced this via his official X handle, stating, "The results of the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will be declared tomorrow (28 April) at 10:30 AM, following an official press release at 7:30 AM. My best wishes to all candidates awaiting their results."

The Higher Secondary Final Year examinations began on February 11 this year and concluded on March 16.

This year, a total of 3,30,744 candidates appeared for the examinations across the Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational streams. The Arts stream recorded the highest participation, with 2,47,865 candidates, comprising 1,02,648 boys, 1,45,216 girls, and one transgender student. In the Science stream, 61,568 students appeared, including 34,801 boys, 26,766 girls, and one transgender student. In the Commerce stream, 19,806 candidates appeared, including 13,782 boys and 6,024 girls. Additionally, 1,505 students appeared in the Vocational stream, comprising 887 boys and 618 girls. The examinations were conducted across 821 centres statewide.

Also Read: Assam HS Final Examination 2026 Results to Be Declared on April 28: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces