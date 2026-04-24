Assam HS Final Exam 2026 Results Out on April 28

Assam's Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 results have been given a declaration date, with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma making the announcement on Thursday.

Dr Sarma confirmed via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle that the results will be out on April 28. "Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28 April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam," he wrote.

ASSEB Division II Conducted the Exams

The examinations were conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II — the body responsible for overseeing the Higher Secondary level assessments across the state.

Students who appeared for the HS Final Examination 2026 can expect their results in just a few days.

What Students Should Do Now

With the declaration date confirmed, students are advised to keep their admit cards and roll numbers handy for checking results on the official ASSEB portal once they go live on April 28.

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