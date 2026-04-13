Assam HS First Year Admissions 2026 Begin: DARPAN Portal Live, Last Date April 22

Following the declaration of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 results, the admission process for Higher Secondary (HS) First Year has officially begun in Assam.
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has launched the DARPAN online admission portal for HS First Year admissions for the academic session 2026–27, streamlining applications across the state.
The portal went live on April 12 and is accessible at www.darpan.ahseconline.in and www.ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Students can apply online for admission to universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools, and higher secondary schools affiliated with ASSEB through the portal.
Applicants are allowed to choose up to five institutions, but can accept admission to only one institution within the stipulated timeframe.
The last date for submission of online applications is April 22, 2026.
Institutions will prepare merit and waiting lists between April 23 and April 24, and the provisional selection list will be published on April 25 at 10 AM.
Selected candidates must accept their admission offers between April 25 and April 27. Institutions will then complete final admission confirmation on the portal from April 28 to May 8, 2026.
Students will receive selection updates via SMS. Failure to respond within the deadline will result in cancellation of their candidature from the list.
In a significant policy shift, ASSEB has discontinued the requirement for gap permission certificates from the 2025–26 session onwards. Institutions will now directly assess the eligibility of students who have a gap year, without requiring a separate certificate.
Students will also be permitted to change their stream or subjects at the time of admission, subject to mutual consent and updates on the portal.
ASSEB has directed all institutions to conduct physical verification of documents during the admission process and ensure timely confirmation on the portal.
Institutions that fail to complete admissions within the stipulated deadline will face a penalty of Rs 5,000 per day.
The board also clarified that the registration process for the 2026–27 academic session is likely to begin in June 2026.