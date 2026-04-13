Assam HS First Year Admissions 2026 Begin: DARPAN Portal Live, Last Date April 22

Following the declaration of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 results, the admission process for Higher Secondary (HS) First Year has officially begun in Assam.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has launched the DARPAN online admission portal for HS First Year admissions for the academic session 2026–27, streamlining applications across the state.

The portal went live on April 12 and is accessible at www.darpan.ahseconline.in and www.ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Who Can Apply and Where

Students can apply online for admission to universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools, and higher secondary schools affiliated with ASSEB through the portal.

Applicants are allowed to choose up to five institutions, but can accept admission to only one institution within the stipulated timeframe.

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