Gauhati University warns against fake admission notice by Education Dunia

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University has issued a clarification following the circulation of misleading information regarding admissions for the academic session 2026–27 by an external education portal operating under the name, Education Dunia.

“The University has not yet released any official notification regarding admissions for the new academic session. The information being circulated through the said portal is unauthorised and does not represent the official position of the University,” an official spokesperson said.

In view of the confusion caused among prospective students and guardians, the University has urged all undergraduate aspirants for the 2026–27 session to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate and timely updates.

Admission-related announcements, including details of the Common Admission Portal, will be officially released through the Department of Higher Education Assam, Government of Assam, as well as the official website of Gauhati University.

The University reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparent and authentic dissemination of information related to the admission process and advised all stakeholders to verify updates only through official sources.

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