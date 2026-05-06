Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2026 Timetable Released: Full Schedule, Dates and Shifts from May 29 to June 5

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) (Division- I) released the timetable for the upcoming HSLC Compartmental examinations, 2026, scheduled from May 29 to June 5, 2026.

According to the official notification, examinations has been slated to be conducted in two shifts, with the morning session running from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the afternoon session from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Certain papers would be held for a duration of two hours, concluding at 11:00 am and 3:30 pm respectively.

The schedule began on May 29 with MIL or English in the morning shift and Arabic in the afternoon. On May 30, Social Science has been assigned to the morning session, while Persian and Geography papers have been scheduled for later sittings.

General Mathematics will be conducted on June 2, followed by English on June 3. Examinations in General Science will take place on June 4.

The final day, June 5, included Hindi in the morning session, while Advanced Mathematics and Computer Science have been scheduled in the afternoon.

The board stated that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Also Read: Assam: SEBA Announces HSLC Compartmental Exam Results; 42.56% Pass Rate with Females Outshining Males