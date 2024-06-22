SEBA Announces HSLC Compartmental Exam Results: 42.56% Pass Rate with Females Outshining Males

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) today announced the results of the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Compartmental Examinations, 2024; the results of the rechecking of answer scripts of HSLC candidates, 2024; and the results of HSLC 2024 candidates that were kept withheld. According to the Result Gazette published by the SEBA today, 21,542 of the 50,618 candidates who had taken the HSLC Compartmental Examination in 2024 came out successful, with a pass percentage of 42.56 percent. Among the successful candidates, 151 got first division: 106 males and 45 females. Among the 8,812 candidates securing the second division, 4,482 are females and 4,330 are males. Among the 12,579 candidates who got third division, 7,366 are females, 5,212 are males, and one is transgender.

When the overall success rates of male and female candidates are taken into account, female candidates outshine their male counterparts. As many as 11,893 of the 27,574 female candidates who had taken the examination came out successful, registering a pass percentage of 43.13. However, only 9,648 of the 23,043 male candidates who had taken the examination came out successful, registering a pass percentage of 41.86.

There was only one transgender candidate who secured the third division.

A total of 51,648 candidates applied for compartmental examinations, but 1,030 of them remained absent. Three candidates were expelled.

According to the result gazette, as many as 8,166 answer scripts of 4,400 HSLC 2024 candidates were rechecked, and the marks of 255 candidates got changed, leading to a change in the results of 41 candidates.

According to the result gazette, 65 of the 201 HSLC 2024 candidates whose results had been kept withheld came out successful, securing various divisions.

Also Read: Assam Floods Claim Another Life, 27 Dead and One Missing as 1325 Villages Remain Affected

Also Watch: