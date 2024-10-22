Assam: HSLC examination 2025, online form filling from October 23 in state

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Online form fillup for the HSLC examination 2025 will start from October 23 to November 14, 2024. The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) issued a notification regarding the form fillup. The ASSEB directed all the schools affiliated with the board to fill up their forms to appear for the HSLC examination in 2025 through the online examination portal. The last date of online payment/challan generation is November 15. The last date of challan payment is November 18. The process of online checklist correction is up to November 30 notification said.

