Assam: HSLC exam 2025 form filling from October end

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The online filling of forms for the forthcoming HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination 2025 will start from the fourth week of October. This was informed by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), which will conduct the exam. After the formation of the Assam State School Education Board, this is the first time the board is conducting the HSLC examination. Earlier, the HSLC examination was conducted by SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam).

Both the SEBA and the AHSEC (Assam Higher Secondary Education Council) have been merged to form the Assam State School Education Board.

To conduct the HSLC examination in 2025, the Assam State School Education Board has issued a notification for all the schools affiliated with the board.

The board stated that the online filling of forms for the forthcoming HSLC examination will start in the fourth week of this month (October), and the exact dates will be notified soon. All the affiliated schools under this board have been asked to gear up for the online form filling process.

The board is also directed to perform certain activities before the form-filling process begins.

The board directed that all the schools must be ready with the candidate details of those students due to appear in the HSLC examination in 2025.

The board further stated, "The mark entry portal for the half-yearly examination of Class X in 2024 will be live till October 18. The marks of every student who is going to appear in the board examination must be entered in the portal on or before October 18 positively."

The notification further said, "If any subject correction needs to be done, then it has to be corrected in the registration card first. For that, apply online through sebaservices.in and bring the card to the office of the Assam State School Education Board before October 21, 2024. In the marks entry portal, the school must enter the marks against the corrected subject only. No subject correction will be allowed during the process of online form fill-up."

