Assam: HSLC practical exams to be held on January 28 & 29

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has released the schedule for the HSLC Practical Examinations 2026, following its earlier announcement of the main examination programme on November 18, 2025.

While the board had earlier declared the theory exam dates—from February 10 to February 27, 2026—the practical examination dates remained pending until now.

According to the notification issued by N.J. Sarmah, Controller of Examinations, the practical exams for various elective and NSQF subjects will be held on January 28 and January 29, 2026. The examinations will be conducted exclusively in the registered schools of the Board.

On January 28, practical exams will be held for:

Computer Science (E), Music (E), Design (E), Commerce (E), Dance (E), Weaving & Textile Design, Home Science (E), and Fine Art (E).

On January 29, the subjects include Garment Designing (E), Retail Trade NSQF (E), IT/ITES NSQF (E), Private Security NSQF (E), Healthcare NSQF (E), Agriculture & Horticulture NSQF (E), Agriculture Dairy Worker NSQF (E), Tourism & Hospitality NSQF (E), Beauty & Wellness NSQF (E), and Automotive NSQF (E).

Electronics & Hardware NSQF (E), Wood Craft (E), Yoga & Physical Education (E), Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing NSQF (E), and Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (E).

Also read: Assam HSLC, HS Exam Dates 2026 Announced by CM Sarma