Assam CM Announces HSLC and HS Exam Dates for 2026

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 19, announced the examination dates for HSLC (Matric) and Higher Secondary Final Exams for the year 2026. As per the update shared by the Chief Minister on X (formerly Twitter), the HSLC Examination 2026 will start on 10 February 2026, while the Higher Secondary Final Examination will commence from 11 February 2026.

The Chief Minister also informed that the HSLC practical examinations will be conducted in January 2026 at the same centres where the students will appear for their theory papers, ensuring there will be no separate venues for practical tests this year.

The Assam HS Exam Routine 2026 is expected to be released soon by AHSEC. Although the detailed schedule is yet to be announced, students have been advised to begin their preparations based on the tentative timelines.

The online registrations for HS (Higher Secondary) examination began on October 22, 2025, and the last date is set as November 25, 2025.

Students can check further updates and official notifications on the respective websites for both HS and HSLC examinations.