Assam: Human rights body raises alarm over dog trade in state

GUWAHATI: The Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Foundation on Monday raised serious concerns over the alleged operation of a multi-crore dog kidnapping and trafficking syndicate in Assam, accusing the administration of inaction. The organization highlighted the issue during a press conference held at the Guwahati Press Club.

Addressing the media, representatives of the foundation stated that organized dog kidnappings have been reported from several districts of Assam in recent months. According to information gathered by the organization, stolen dogs are being illegally transported to neighbouring states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and parts of Meghalaya, concealed inside small and luxury vehicles. The dogs are reportedly sold for amounts ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 each.

The foundation claimed that nearly 1,000 dogs have been kidnapped since November, with reports of dogs going missing from many localities, causing widespread distress among residents. Although FIRs have been lodged at multiple police stations, the organization alleged that no significant breakthrough has been achieved so far.

Recalling an earlier success, the speakers noted that Jalukbari Police had busted a major dog trafficking network in August, leading to a temporary decline in such incidents. However, the syndicate has allegedly resurfaced with the involvement of influential individuals.

Following the advice of Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, a formal complaint was submitted to Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, along with copies of previous complaints. The organization expressed hope that strict action would be taken to dismantle the syndicate and curb the illegal trade, ensuring the protection of animals.

