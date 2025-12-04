Missing Dogs Mystery in Lakhimpur Sparks Fears of Trafficking

Lakhimpur: A sudden increase in the disappearance of dogs within Lakhimpur district has sparked fear among the locals and animal welfare organisations, with many suspecting an organised trafficking network behind the disappearances. In the last weeks, families and animal lovers reported that their pet and community dogs have disappeared without a trace in various residential colonies.

Animal rescuer Dimpi Pareek, who has been taking care of stray dogs for years, claimed that around 200-300 dogs have gone missing from different parts of Lakhimpur town. She suspected the involvement of an organised gang which captures and transports the animals to Nagaland, Meghalaya, and other states where the dog meat trade still goes on. “This is not happening by chance. The number of missing dogs indicates that this could be a planned activity,” Pareek claimed.