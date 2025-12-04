Missing Dogs Mystery in Lakhimpur Sparks Fears of Trafficking

Lakhimpur: A sudden increase in the disappearance of dogs within Lakhimpur district has sparked fear among the locals and animal welfare organisations, with many suspecting an organised trafficking network behind the disappearances. In the last weeks, families and animal lovers reported that their pet and community dogs have disappeared without a trace in various residential colonies.
Animal rescuer Dimpi Pareek, who has been taking care of stray dogs for years, claimed that around 200-300 dogs have gone missing from different parts of Lakhimpur town. She suspected the involvement of an organised gang which captures and transports the animals to Nagaland, Meghalaya, and other states where the dog meat trade still goes on. “This is not happening by chance. The number of missing dogs indicates that this could be a planned activity,” Pareek claimed.
Another animal lover, Priyajyoti Phukan from Khelmati, reported that the seven stray dogs she regularly fed went missing all at once. She further observed that several areas, including College Chariali, K.B. Road, Tyag Khetra, Court Tiniali, Chandmari, and C.D. Road, have seen a sudden disappearance of their street dogs. Deeply alarmed, she lodged an FIR at the North Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station.
The Lakhimpur Animal Welfare Group has urged the police to initiate an immediate investigation and increase surveillance along inter-state transport routes. They have demanded strict action against illegal animal trafficking and better monitoring of suspicious vehicles.
With the growing public concern, the residents look forward to prompt authorities' intervention into uncovering the truth behind the widespread disappearances and ensuring safety for the animals of the town.