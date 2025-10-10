Assam Human Rights Commission Member urges SIT to go to Singapore

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a new twist to the ongoing investigation into the death of Assam’s iconic singer and actor Zubeen Garg, Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) member Santanu Bharali has alleged that the artiste may have been the victim of a planned conspiracy during his visit to Singapore. He urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) currently probing the case in Guwahati to travel to Singapore and examine the actual scene to uncover the truth.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Bharali said, “The SIT team must move to Singapore to recreate the crime scene, if there is any. Several individuals are being summoned for interrogation, but how likely will they be able to establish the conspiracy theory in Zubeen Garg’s death without visiting the location?”

He stated that Zubeen had stayed at a hotel the night before his death and was on a yacht the next day, where the tragedy occurred under mysterious circumstances. Bharali emphasized the need to verify all available evidence, including hotel CCTV footage, food intake records, and forensic details, to piece together the events leading up to his death.

“SIT should have investigated the food and items Zubeen consumed, including reports of vomit smelling of beer and possibly pork, but it seems too late now,” Bharali added.

Referring to ongoing interrogations, he mentioned that members of the Assam Association in Singapore, including Siddharth and Shyamkanu, are under scrutiny and that some arrests have reportedly been made. “People in the state seem satisfied that these individuals are being brought in for questioning,” he said.

Earlier, Bharali had taken to Facebook, expressing deep sorrow and suspicion over Zubeen’s death. “Was Zubeen Garg forced to leave us prematurely in such a helpless manner in Singapore? During that journey, he seemed completely alone — abandoned. By a sinister plot, his courageous voice was silenced forever,” he wrote.

He also cited video evidence allegedly showing Zubeen struggling twice to hold onto a rubber tube and the boat’s handle before the fatal incident. “If even a single selfless admirer had been nearby, the tragedy might have been prevented,” he lamented.

Commenting on the public reaction, Bharali noted, “The people of Assam have already passed judgment in their court. Those responsible are deemed guilty by the public. What the government investigation or legal proceedings say is another matter. Assam’s people, including the new generation, are not foolish; they will not ignore what they have seen and blindly believe others.”

Bharali’s explosive statements have reignited widespread debate over accountability, transparency, and cross-border investigation, as the SIT continues its probe into the untimely death of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

