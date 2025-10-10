Come and Speak the Truth: Garima’s Plea Over Zubeen’s Death

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, today 'told' those present at the spot during the moments leading to Zubeen's mysterious death in Singapore to present themselves and speak the truth. She stated, on an emotional note, that she was not interested in any other thing like corruption but only wanted to know what had happened to Zubeen.

Garima told the media today, "Five people have been arrested, but I don't think they're speaking the truth. I have been waiting very patiently for the truth to emerge until now. The people of Assam want answers; they want justice. They are waiting patiently and cooperating with the judicial system and the investigation, and I hope justice is delivered quickly.

"Those that were present there should come out and speak the truth. They should say whatever had actually happened. This is the 21st day; 21 days have passed, and until now the truth has not been revealed. We've been waiting patiently and still keeping the faith. Things should move faster now," she stressed.

Regarding the Singapore-based persons who are yet to present themselves here, she said, "I don't know if they have a little feeling of humanity. They should have come first because they were present there; they are the eyewitnesses. They should have come first and told the truth about what happened to Zubeen Garg; he is not just any person. He is Zubeen Garg. We have lost our icon, our heartbeat. I don't know whether they hold whatever little humanity they have in them or not. I have been requesting them to come, and now I am telling them to come out and speak the truth. Let the people and the family know at least what had happened to Zubeen during those moments. We just want to know what happened to Zubeen, who had gone there. We only want to know about that, not any corruption or anything. If any criminal activity was done, the guilty should be punished."

