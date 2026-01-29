Assam: Human Skeleton Recovered from Rani Reserve Forest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A human skeleton was recovered from the Garopahar Jarashal Reserve Forest at Rani under the Kamrup district, triggering panic and concern in the surrounding area. The skeletal remains were spotted by local residents who had gone into the forested hills to collect firewood and noticed a skeleton hanging from a tree deep inside the jungle. The matter was immediately reported to the village headman, who informed the Rani police. Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot late at night and recovered the skeleton from the tree. Police said the skeleton appeared to be that of a male, though the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition. A rope was found around the neck, raising questions over whether the death was a case of suicide or murder. The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined and will be ascertained only after a detailed investigation.

