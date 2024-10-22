Guwahati: Son keeps mother’s skeleton, offers puja and food

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, reminiscent of a Bollywood horror story, Guwahati police stumbled upon a disturbing scene at a Jyotikuchi residence. Upon entering the house, officers found a skeleton of Purnima Dey, lying on her bed, surrounded by eerie signs of recent human activity. A photo of Lord Shiva, puja essentials, and even roti (flatbread) were placed next to the skeleton, which shows that rites were performed and the deceased was fed.

The discovery was made possible after neighbours, suspicious of the family’s isolation, informed Purnima’s relatives, who then contacted the police. Gorchuk police examined mental health of Joydev Dey, Purnima’s son, who has been living with his mother’s remains. However, Joydev’s mental state has raised concerns, as his words are often incoherent and misplaced. The police are struggling to understand his motivations behind the bizarre scene. Was he expecting his mother to come back to life, or was there another twisted reasoning behind his actions?

Forensic experts have been summoned to unravel the mystery surrounding Purnima’s death and Joydev’s disturbing behaviour. The police suspect that Purnima died a long time ago, but the exact circumstances remain unknown.

