Assam: ‘IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath’ campaign launched in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) announced the launch of the “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” campaign, aimed at addressing critical issues in child health. Aligned with the objectives outlined in the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, this initiative seeks to engage communities and disseminate crucial information on child health over a two-year period. By focusing on topics including obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia, IAP aims to ensure accessible and relevant information for all, thereby contributing to enhanced societal well-being. We are now set to commence our 8th campaign, focusing on ORS in Diarrhoea: A Blessing for Life.

Diarrhoea is a global public health problem, the second most killer among U-5 after pneumonia. Dehydration is the most dreaded complication of diarrhoea. Diarrhoea can also result in disturbances of electrolytes (salts) in the body, namely sodium and potassium. ORT has brought down deaths to 1.5 million per year. When stool is unusually loose or watery and occurs at least three times within a 24-hour timeframe, it is considered diarrhoea.

Dysentery is an infection in the intestines that causes bloody diarrhoea. Loss of fluids from the body due to infective and non-infective causes leads to dehydration. ORS is the most important discovery of the century (Lancet). ORS contains glucose and electrolytes in a specific ratio, given to replace the fluid that the child is losing because of vomiting and diarrhoea. It is safe, simple to prepare and use, and easily available in all government hospitals, or can be purchased at most medical stores without a prescription.

Dehydration is the commonest cause of mortality in diarrhoea, with 70% of deaths due to dehydration. ORT can prevent mortality. Dehydration is the most dreaded complication of diarrhoea, which can be prevented by ORS. Initially, WHO ORS was recommended mainly for cholera, but now only one ORS is recommended, which is Low Molecular ORS (LORS). LORS facilitates sodium and water absorption faster, decreases luminal volume, thereby reducing vomiting, purging, and the need for unscheduled supplemental IV fluids. It can be administered by nasogastric or orogastric tube in a comatose child. Breastfeeding needs to be continued because it not only provides fluid and energy but also factors that enhance immunity, from ORS and breastfeeding.

Other home-available fluids that can be given depending on availability and the preference of the child are: rice or pulse-based drinks (rice water, dal water), vegetable soup, yogurt drink with salt (salted lassi), lemon drink (shikanji with added salt and less sugar), coconut water, and plain water. These can be initiated with ORS at the onset of diarrhoea to prevent dehydration.

Advise mothers to return immediately if the child has any of the following “Red flag signs”: not able to drink or breastfeed, drinks poorly, becomes drowsy, develops fever, blood in stool, or excessive fatigue.

Preparation of Home-Based ORS: Take 1L of clean wholesome water (5 cups of 200 ml each). Add 6 level teaspoons of sugar and 1/2 level teaspoon of common salt, then mix. One litre of homemade ORS is ready for use. In the absence of a measuring spoon, add a fistful of sugar and a pinch of common salt. Zinc Supplementation is also recommended by WHO. This is a call to save little lives. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), through its 45,000 members spread across the country, ensures that every parent is given proper guidance and advice during their visits.

Dr GV Basavaraja, National IAP President 2024, emphasizes, “The IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath campaign is a vital step towards ensuring the well-being of children nationwide. By providing accurate and credible information on ‘ORS in Diarrhoea: A Blessing for Life’ we aim to empower parents and caregivers to make informed decisions about their children’s health.”

Dr Vasant Khalatkar, National President 2025, added, “Through collaborative efforts and widespread dissemination, we aim to address misconceptions and promote best practices in ORS in Diarrhea: A Blessing for Life, ultimately contributing to the overall health and well-being of our children.”

The campaign’s esteemed team of experts, led by Dr Nimain Mohanty (Convenor), Dr Narayanappa, Dr Uday Pai, Dr Aarti Deka, Dr Sai Prasad Gopal, along with the scientific committee comprising Dr Piyali Bhattacharya, Dr Gayatri Bezboruah, Dr Prashant V. Kariya, Dr Mubashir Hassan Shah, Dr Cherukuri Nirmala, and Dr Manmeet Kaur Sodhi, will ensure the accurate and credible dissemination of information about ORS.

Key IAP officials, including Dr GV Basavaraja, Dr Vasant Khalatkar, Dr Yogesh Parikh, Dr Atanu Bhadra, and National Coordinators - Dr Geeta Patil, Dr Samir Dalwai, Dr Kishore Baindur, Dr Shantaraj, and Dr Amaresh Patil, will virtually unveil awareness posters and videos as part of this campaign, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: ‘IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath’ launched; IAP to promote ‘Tackling Cough with Care’ (sentinelassam.com)