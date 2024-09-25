Assam: ‘IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath’ campaign reaches millions nationwide

GUWAHATI: The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) is proud to announce the ongoing success of its nationwide initiative, the “IAP Ki Baat, Community Ke Saath” campaign, which has reached millions over the past six months. As part of the Presidential Action Plan for 2024 and 2025, the campaign addresses critical child health issues while engaging communities. It covers topics such as obesity, measles, autism, Down syndrome, and thalassemia. The 13th campaign focuses on the growing threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in India.

As per medical literature, antibiotic-resistant infections were estimated to have directly killed nearly 3,00,000 people in India in 2019. The situation is particularly concerning in rural areas due to suboptimal healthcare investments, leading to a decreased availability of doctors and high-quality laboratories. The excessive and injudicious use of antibiotics is a major risk factor for AMR, which has emerged as a serious public health threat.

“Antibiotics have played a vital role in improving life expectancy by reducing hospital mortality, postoperative infections, and community transmission of infections. It is, therefore, our utmost duty to safeguard antibiotics for future generations,” said Dr. GV Basavaraja, National President 2024. “Through this campaign, we aim to educate communities on the responsible use of antibiotics to prevent AMR from escalating into a larger crisis.”

Dr. Vasant Khalatkar, National President 2025, added, “By raising awareness about AMR, encouraging the rational use of antibiotics, and promoting antimicrobial stewardship, we can help mitigate this growing challenge.”

The campaign highlights the Access, Watch, Reserve (AWaRe) classification of antibiotics by WHO, promoting the use of narrow-spectrum antibiotics (Access group) and restricting the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics (Watch group) to specific indications. Worryingly, 59% of antibiotic consumption in India was from the Watch group in 2022, highlighting a need for better regulation and stewardship. The use of self-medication and informal healthcare providers further exacerbate antibiotic misuse.

The team leading this campaign includes Dr. Ashok Rai (convenor), Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy, Dr. Basavaraj Patil, Dr. Gayatri Bezboruah, and Dr. Kaushal GP.

To counter the looming AMR crisis, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics has been proactive in driving AMR awareness. Since establishing a dedicated Chapter of Infectious Diseases in 1997, IAP has organized Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes and conferences across the country. It has also implemented a roadmap to tackle AMR in India, aligning with the National Action Plan on AMR launched by the Government of India in 2017. The campaign emphasizes the importance of community engagement and the creation of antimicrobial resistance committees at the village level to drive awareness. Key strategies include surveillance, rational antibiotic use, and promoting hygiene practices, stated a press release.

