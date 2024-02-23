Assam: IIT Guwahati Introduces India's Largest Drone Pilot Training Organization

GUWAHATI: In a significant leap towards the development of Drone technology, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has unveiled India's largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) spread across 18 acres and having the capacity to fly nine medium-class drones simultaneously.

The RTPO has been launched in collaboration with drone education firm EduRade.

As per information provided by the institute, the RTPO will initially roll out a Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course certified by the DGCA.

This training program has been designed to upgrade the skills of youth in North East and other regions of India.