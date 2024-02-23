Assam: IIT Guwahati Introduces India's Largest Drone Pilot Training Organization

GUWAHATI: In a significant leap towards the development of Drone technology, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has unveiled India's largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) spread across 18 acres and having the capacity to fly nine medium-class drones simultaneously.
The RTPO has been launched in collaboration with drone education firm EduRade.
As per information provided by the institute, the RTPO will initially roll out a Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course certified by the DGCA.
This training program has been designed to upgrade the skills of youth in North East and other regions of India.
In a statement, IIT Guwahati said that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to establish India as a global drone hub by 2030, thereby contributing to the recently launched ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative.
Notably, the RTPO initially plans to launch a Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course certified by DGCA, tailored to enhance the abilities of young people in the North East and other parts of India.
The students will receive a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) sanctioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after completing this course.
This certification will authorize them to legally operate drones and pursue a career as Certified Drone Pilots.
IIT Guwahati took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news.
"#IITGuwahati has launched India’s largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in collaboration with EduRade in the campus. IIT Guwahati RPTO will offer @DGCAIndia - Certified Medium Category #Drone Pilot Training Course to start with", the post read.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in collaboration with IIT Mandi and the Institute of Sensor and Actuator Systems, Technical University Wien, had developed a cost-effective method to grow a special semiconductor.