Assam: IIT Guwahati Student Joins ISIS, Writes Open Letter On LinkedIn

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected turn of event, a final year student of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has allegedly joined the dreaded terror group ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria).

According to reports, the student has been identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui. The latest ISIS recruit from India, who disappeared suddenly, put out an open letter on his LinkedIn profile named 'An Open Letter.'

The letter states Farooqui's extremist beliefs as the reason behind his decision to renounce Indian institutions and society, which he considers un-Islamic.