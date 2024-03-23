Assam: IIT Guwahati Student Joins ISIS, Writes Open Letter On LinkedIn

GUWAHATI: In an unexpected turn of event, a final year student of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has allegedly joined the dreaded terror group ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria).
According to reports, the student has been identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui. The latest ISIS recruit from India, who disappeared suddenly, put out an open letter on his LinkedIn profile named 'An Open Letter.'
The letter states Farooqui's extremist beliefs as the reason behind his decision to renounce Indian institutions and society, which he considers un-Islamic.
The disillusioned youth revealed about his 'Hijrat' (migration) to an ISIS-controlled territory and has conveyed his plans to fight for the nefarious terror outfit.
Moreover, the letter also discloses his planned travel route, beginning from Pan Bazaar in Guwahati.
Furthermore, the letter outlines Farooqui's faith in Allah, disenchantment with secularism, break with 'Kafirs' (infidels), and a call for Hijrat.
In his letter, the IIT student has justified his actions by selectively interpreting Quranic verses and urging non-believers to convert to Islam.
Meanwhile, this shocking incident comes just days after the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police foiled a major terror plot by arresting two high-ranking ISIS leaders in Assam's Dhubri.
The captured terrorists were identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, the head of ISIS in India, along with his associate going by the name of Anurag Singh alias Rehan.
Parthasarathi Mahanta, IGP (STF), and Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) led this high-stakes operation of the STF.
Mahanta revealed that sister agencies provided crucial intelligence about the duos plans to enter India through the Dhubri sector to carry out malicious activities.